Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been on record-breaking sales spree in China and India since its debut last year and now the news has emerged in China that the company is ready with the feature-rich successor dubbed as the Redmi Note 5.

Community blog Xiaomi Today, which has got hold of the Redmi Note 5's images, claims the new phone will have major changes not only in terms of internal hardware but also physical exterior looks as well.

As per the report, Redmi Note 4 heir is said to feature physical home button, which is expected to double up as the fingerprint sensor, similar to the flagship Xiaomi Mi 6 series. The home button will be accompanied by capacitive button-based keys having back and recent functions.

It is also said to feature all physical buttons—volume (up & down) and the power on the right side, while the SIM tray will be placed on the left side. On the front, it is expected to boast a 5.5-inch full HD display with improved viewing experience, particularly under direct sunlight condition.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 5 is expected to come packed with 14nm (nanometer) architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU + Adreno 508 GPU, which is 25 percent more efficient than Snapdragon 625 SoC (System-on-Chip) + Adreno 506 GPU seen in the Redmi Note 4.

The Redmi Note 5 will run Android Nougat-based MIUI v9 and comes with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage options. It will come with 3790mAh, 310mAh less than that of the Redmi Note 4. But, the new efficient Snapdragon 630 will still be able to offer close to two days of battery life, under mixed usage.

As far the camera hardware is concerned, it is expected to boast a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Sony Exmor sensor and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it is said to house a 13 MP shooter with Sony sensors, wide-angle Field-Of-View (FOV) and f/2.0 aperture.

Word on the street is that the Redmi Note 5 will be unveiled later this month with prices ranging between $200 (roughly €176/Rs.12,955) and $220 (approx. €194/Rs.14,251).

