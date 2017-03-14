After a spell of dull sales in 2015, Xiaomi made a remarkable comeback in 2016 with Redmi Note 3, which broke all possible online smartphone sales records in India. Now, the successor Redmi Note 4 is on its way to set new benchmarks.
Redmi Note 4 sale breached the 1 million mark in just 45 days after it went on sale in late January. That's equivalent to one Redmi Note 4 being sold in every 4 second. Yes, it's an amazing feat, but we are not surprised at all. We had the opportunity to review the Redmi Note 4 and it impressed us in almost all aspects.
Currently, it is the most cost-effective phone in the mid-tier category. Its top-end model (4GB RAM+64GB storage) costs just Rs 12,999. No rival brand comes close to the Xiaomi phone in terms of price-to-specifications ratio. Not just the hardware feature, the user experience is also note worthy.
In our opinion, Redmi Note 4 is the best mid-range phone in the market. Even the soon-to-be-launched Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus will face stiff competition from Note 4.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.
An amazing feat! Redmi Note 4 becomes the fastest device to sell over 1 Million devices in India in just 45 days! #FastestMillion pic.twitter.com/IyrVNpnAmT— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 14, 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants-- 2GB RAM +32GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage-- for Rs. 9,999, Rs, 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The colour options include— Dark Grey, Gold and Matte Black.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:
|Model
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
|Display
|5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass shield, fully laminated, reading mode, colour temperature adjustment capability
|OS
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0 (Android 7.0 Nougat preview available for devices sold in first flash sale)
|Processor
|14 nano-meter FinFET architecture-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (8x ARM Cortex A53) CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|2GB/3GB/4GB: LPDDR3
|Storage
|32GB (eMMC v5.0 Flash)/64GB (eMMC v5.0 Flash); + 128GB via micro SD card
|Camera
|Main: 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash, 1.12µm pixel sizeFront: 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode
|Battery
|4100mAh (typ) / 4000mAh (min) lithium-ion polymer battery
|Network
|4G-LTE (Cat. 6) with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (hybrid) slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Infrared (IR) sensor (Smart TV remote feature), USB v2.0 port, GLONASS/GPS,
|Dimensions
|151.0 x 76.0 x 8.45 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|Colours
|Dark Grey, Gold and Matte Black
|Price
|2GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs. 9,9993GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs, 10,9994GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs. 12,999