After a spell of dull sales in 2015, Xiaomi made a remarkable comeback in 2016 with Redmi Note 3, which broke all possible online smartphone sales records in India. Now, the successor Redmi Note 4 is on its way to set new benchmarks.

Redmi Note 4 sale breached the 1 million mark in just 45 days after it went on sale in late January. That's equivalent to one Redmi Note 4 being sold in every 4 second. Yes, it's an amazing feat, but we are not surprised at all. We had the opportunity to review the Redmi Note 4 and it impressed us in almost all aspects.

Currently, it is the most cost-effective phone in the mid-tier category. Its top-end model (4GB RAM+64GB storage) costs just Rs 12,999. No rival brand comes close to the Xiaomi phone in terms of price-to-specifications ratio. Not just the hardware feature, the user experience is also note worthy.

In our opinion, Redmi Note 4 is the best mid-range phone in the market. Even the soon-to-be-launched Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus will face stiff competition from Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

An amazing feat! Redmi Note 4 becomes the fastest device to sell over 1 Million devices in India in just 45 days! #FastestMillion pic.twitter.com/IyrVNpnAmT — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 14, 2017

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants-- 2GB RAM +32GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage-- for Rs. 9,999, Rs, 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The colour options include— Dark Grey, Gold and Matte Black.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: