Poster of the highly anticipated Xiaomi Redmi 5A leaked online revealing that the Android budget phone will come with a metal body battery, but still having a slim profile.

Gizmo China has posted the un-released Redmi 5A advertisement, which is expected to hit streets soon after launch. In the poster, Redmi 5A looks stunning in gold-hued body, most probably metallic in nature, a notch up compared to the predecessor, which had plastic shell. However, the design language in terms of exterior looks has not changed.

Below, the ad says the Redmi 5A will have 8-days standby battery life; it is drastically less compared to Redmi 4A, which has more than 30 days standby cell life. But, we believe the use of metal and slim (in terms thickness) profile forced the company go for lesser capacity battery. If rumours are to be believed, it is expected to come with 3,000mAh against 3,120mAh seen in the Redmi 4A.

The poster also re-affirms that Redmi 5A will have Qualcomm processor (Snapdragon series not mentioned) and will be powered by Android-based MIUI 9 OS.

Recently, Xiaomi Redmi 5A made a stop at the government-run telecommunication certification agency website: TENNA and as per the listing, it is expected to sport a 5.0-inch display, 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage.

There is no word on when the new Redmi 5A will debut, but is most likely to happen in a month or two.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.