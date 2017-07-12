Some key specifications of the Redmi 4 successor (aka Redmi 5) have surfaced online following the Redmi Note 5A retail box leak. A recent post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo confirms that Xiaomi is prepping the launch of Redmi 5, besides the highly-anticipated launch of Redmi Note 5 and Note 5A.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs

The leak suggests that the Redmi 5 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 625 SoC or Snapdragon 630 SoC unlike its predecessor which employs the older Snapdragon 435 SoC.

On the design front, the Redmi 5 poses an extremely slim profile with rounded corners (as seen in the image above), thanks to its smaller battery capacity of 3680mAh as opposed to the Redmi 4's 4100mAh battery. On the brighter side, the Redmi 5 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

Some of the other rumoured features of the Redmi 5 handset include 5in 720p HD display, rear-facing fingerprint sensor and support for MIUI 9 out of the box.

Redmi 5 RAM and storage options

The phone is expected to ship in multiple RAM and storage configurations: 3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage options.

Redmi 5 price and availability

The Redmi 5 pricing details have also surfaced in the latest leak, wherein the price of the handset varies depending on the chosen configuration. Prospective Redmi 5 buyers may opt for the Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage for 859 yuan (Rs 8,000 approx) or grab the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant with the same processor chipset at 1039 yuan (Rs 10,000 approx).

Finally, the high-end model of Redmi 5 with Snapdragon 630 will be available in two sub-configurations: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage at 1099 yuan (Rs 10,500 approx) and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage for 1299 yuan (Rs 12,000 approx).