It is a tough fight between Indian and Chinese smartphone makers in India, but OEMs are putting their best into every product they release. Xiaomi is a prominent name in the smartphone space in India, even though its roots belong to China. The company has managed to disrupt the face of affordable smartphone segment in the country, and now other OEMs are falling in line.

Micromax, India-based smartphone manufacturer, is putting up a tough fight against Xiaomi and other Chinese OEMs that have disrupted the budget smartphone segment in India. The newly-launched Canvas 1 is the latest knight Micromax has launched to battle prominent players like Xiaomi Redmi 4, Nokia 3, Moto C Plus and others.

Due to this competition between OEMs, there are plenty of options even in the ultra-affordable price range. Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Micromax Canvas 1 cost the same and are available for Rs. 6,999. Here's a comparison of both phones to help buyers decide between the two.

Design

Micromax Canvas 1 Xiaomi Redmi 4 Micromax Canvas 1 has a beautiful design, which is akin to iPhone 7 Plus. You cannot go wrong with this phone's design at such low cost. Xiaomi Redmi 4's design is identical to other Redmi phones, complete with a metal unibody and solid grip.

Display

Micromax Canvas 1 Xiaomi Redmi 4 5-inch HD in-cell display with 2.5D curved glass for sharper images and high contrast ratio. 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass.

Camera

Micromax Canvas 1 Xiaomi Redmi 4 Rear: 8MP lens with dual colour temperature LED, 80-degree wide view angle, beauty mode, time lapse, watermark and HDR.Front: 5MP selfie camera with 85-degree wide angle lens. Rear: 13MP lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, LED flash.Front: 5MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture lens, beautify, face recognition, real-time filters, selfie countdown.

Processor, RAM and storage

Micromax Canvas 1 Xiaomi Redmi 4 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor paired with 2GB DDR3 RRAM and 32GB onboard storage with microSD card support. Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage with hybrid microSD card slot.

Battery

Micromax Canvas 1 Xiaomi Redmi 4 2,500mAh 4,100mAh

Software

Micromax Canvas 1 Xiaomi Redmi 4 Android Nougat Android Marshmallow-based MIUI 8

Add-ons

Micromax Canvas 1 Xiaomi Redmi 4 100-day replacement promise on hardware issueOTG supportDual SIM card support4G VoLTE support App Freezer Dual speakers box Fingerprint scannerDual SIM card support4G VoLTEMetal unibody

Price and availability