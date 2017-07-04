For the last few months, Xiaomi has been releasing Android Nougat beta version to select devices and now a document containing the list of Redmi and Mi series phones eligible for a final public version of the software has surfaced online.

China-based IT Home, which claims to have the Xiaomi internal document in possession, said the company is expected to roll out the Android v7.0 Nougat to Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5, Mi Note (1st Gen) , Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 4X, Mi MIX, Mi 5c and Redmi 4X.

Select devices in the list including the Mi 6, Redmi 4X and Mi 5c will be further upgraded to v7.1. And, soon to be launched Mi Max 2 will come with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the box.

Though Xiaomi's original Redmi Note 4 is missing in the list, it is most likely to get the Android Nougat at least in India, as the device is best selling mid-range phone for the company to date.

The Redmi Note 4 breached one million sales mark within 45 days after it launched in late January 2017 in India and we believe Xiaomi might delay the roll-out, but certainly release it to the device lest it risks hurting the mass brand image.

What's coming in Android Nougat?

The Android 7.0 Nougat brings Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

