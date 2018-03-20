Xiaomi in a bid to create curiosity in the buildup to the Mi Mix 2s launch on March 12, has released the first teaser image revealing key design elements.

Contrary to the leaked photos, in the poster, a male model is shown posing with the Mi Mix 2s, which has the same structure as the 2017-series Mi Mix 2. Previously, it was shown to have a front camera on the top right corner. But, in the teaser, there is no sign of it.

The new pictures of the recently launched product do not show where's the front-camera, as the model's hand is blocking the view. We believe the Mi Mix 2s' front-camera will remain at the bottom right-corner edge as seen in its predecessor.

1 / 2



There is no official poster showing the rear-side but the previously leaked photos hint the Mi Mix 2s will have a vertically aligned dual-camera module on the top-left corner similar to the Apple iPhone X[review].

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s: All you need to know about Android flagship

As per information, we have gathered so far, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is said to flaunt a 6.01 FullView display having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution.

Inside, it is expected to house Snapdragon 845 octa-core series, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful processor to date. It will be supported by Adreno 630 graphics engine, latest MIUI 9.8.2.1 OS, sumptuous 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a very big 4,400mAh battery.

There is a possibility that Xiaomi, which is prepping to enter US smartphone business, might launch Mi Mix 2s later in the year.

However, it won't be a smooth sailing for Xiaomi, as US lawmakers are wary of Chinese company entering their country. Recently, Huawei got snubbed by AT&T and other local carriers after government security agencies raised security concerns of cyber espionage by Chinese government using the telephone company's user-information storage in local data centers.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on technology.