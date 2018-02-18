Details of Xiaomi's much-awaited Mi Mix 2s, which is rumored to debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 (February 26-March 1), have been leaked online, revealing that the full-display Android flagship will feature an Apple iPhone X-like gesture.

Tech community blog OnPhones, which claims to have obtained the Mi Mix 2s, posted a small clip showing the device's user interface. What's interesting is that the user is seen doing the deep-press inverted L-like swipe gesture to see recently-opened apps on the display.

The only difference between the iPhone X and the Mi Mix 2s gesture is that the user has to swipe to the right side to see recent apps on the former and to the left on the latter.

This is disappointing, considering the fact that Xiaomi, which shed the "Apple copycat" tag with the first-generation bezel-less Mi Mix in 2016, is going a step back to mimic other brands.

Anyway, the gesture feature of the Mi Mix 2 is quite simple to master and convenient for users, as it involves just one step to get back to recent apps.

Mi Mix 2s: All you need to know about Xiaomi Android flagship

The 2017-series Mi Mix 2 (REVIEW) was one of the most beautiful FullView screen-based phones in the market. To make the best use of the front panel, Xiaomi incorporated the camera at the bottom right corner, and to maintain uniform design around the corners, it made the bezel at the base slightly thicker compared to the other sides.

Now, its successor will have big changes, particularly on the front-side, as leaked images have shown the camera on the top left corner. Only a tiny portion, which probably amounts to 1 percent or a maximum 2 percent on the right edge corner, is occupied by the snapper, while the rest of the front-panel is a fully functional touch-screen. Rumor has it that the device will also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base and it makes sense of why the company translocated the camera to the top.

On the back, the Mi Mix 2s houses two cameras, a notch-up over the predecessor, which had a single shooter. With the dual-snapper, device users will be able to capture images with the Bokeh blur effect.

As far as the body-cover is concerned, the Mi Mix 2, like its predecessor, will have a ceramic-based shell with gold-coated rings around the camera module.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is said to sport a 5.99-inch Full Screen 3.0 display having full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio, and run Android Oreo-based MIUI software.

Inside, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is expected to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, Sony IMX363 camera sensor, and feature an international 4G-LTE modem, meaning users need not carry a secondary phone if they plan to go on international trips, like to the US or Europe. They can just subscribe to international roaming plans from a local network or buy a secondary SIM locally at the foreign location.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi products.