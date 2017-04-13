Xiaomi announced earlier this week that the flagship Mi 6 series will be launched on April 19. Now, a new report has emerged that says the company may also unveil a mid-tier phablet.

Chinese blog My Drivers has cited reliable sources to claim that Xiaomi will pull the wraps off the long rumoured Mi Max 2 next week.

It is expected to come in two variants based on the CPU configuration. While one will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, the other will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The other features such as display, RAM, battery capacity and camera remain the same in both the variants.

Like its predecessor, Mi Max 2 series is also coming with a massive 6.44-inch full HD screen backed by 5,000mAh battery capable of keeping the phone running for two days under mixed usage. It will also feature 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 12MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP snapper in the front.

As far as pricing is concerned, Snapdragon 625-based model will cost ¥1,499 (around $218/€204/Rs. 14,035), while the Snapdragon 660 series device is expected to set you back by ¥1,699 (roughly $247/€232/Rs. 15,908).

So far, Xiaomi has not made any official comment on the Mi Max 2 launch rumours.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.