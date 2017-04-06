Chinese consumer electronics major, Xiaomi is conducting the Mi Fan Festival to mark the company's seventh foundation day on April 6.
As part of the promotional campaign, Xiaomi India is conducting the special flash sale, where in lucky fans with fastest fingers can grab Redmi Note 4 (2GB RAM+32GB storage), Mi Band 2 and 10,000 Mi powerbanks for just one rupee.
The company will be offering 20 units of Redmi Note 4 at 10 am IST and the Mi Band (40 units) and Mi powerbank (50 units) later in the day at 2:00 pm.
We have come up with easy to follow steps that will help you improve your chances in the upcoming sale.
Re. 1 flash sale buying guide:
Prerequisite:
In order to participate in the Xiaomi's Re. 1 flash sale, user need to have Mi Store application on their mobile, as this offer is available on the mobile app only.
- Just remember that speed and timing is very crucial in this Re. 1 flash sale, as there will be more than million people vying to snatch the limited number of the Redmi Note 4, Mi Band 2 and 10,000mAh Mi powerbank. So, be alert in the final seconds of the flash sale countdown and when the clock strikes zero, click the buy button and finish the payment quickly or else the device will be forwarded to next eligible buyer.
- Just minutes before the sale, test the internet connection by refreshing the page at regular interval and also shutdown all other tabs on browser so that internet band is dedicated to Xiaomi flash sale webpage
- For hassle free experience, we advice consumers to login in to their respective Xiaomi account half an hour or 15 minutes before the sale.
- Registered consumers are advised to log in to their respective Xiaomi's Mi.com store (Desktop version) account or Mi mobile App and update the shipping address, so that you get the device to your cart, finish the payment transaction fast.
- Make sure to keep the credit/debit card near you. If the payment is not completed within pre-set time, the product in the cart will be transferred to next eligible buyer