Xiaomi has released Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 8.2 update to only its flagship smartphone Mi 5 so far though other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) have seeded the firmware to even budget devices. Now, it has reportedly rolled out the OS to the Mi Box, a 4K Ultra HD streaming device and gaming box powered by Android TV.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Xiaomi Mi Box came after the 2017 NVIDIA SHIELD, an Android TV, was released with new firmware out of the box. The 2015 version of NVIDIA SHIELD has also received the OS update via OTA (over-the-air).

Xiaomi Mi Box has received Android 7.0 Nougat update and Reddit users have shared the image of the device running the OS, according to The New High Online Magazine. However, the firmware update could have come only to the devices that took part in the beta test, and mass seeding could happen on a later date.

The Chinese technology giant started Android 7.0 Nougat beta testing for the Mi Box last month.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi hasn't released the firmware update for its devices, except the Mi 5. Dozens of handsets like Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 4, Mi 4s, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Mi Max, Redmi Pro, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3, Redmi 3A, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Prime, Mi Note 2, Mi Pad 2, and Mi 4i are expected to get the OS update though it may come late.

It is reported that the firmware update should first come to the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 3 Pro and then to the Mi Max, Mi Note, Mi 4s and Mi 4i before rolling to other handsets. However, Xiaomi is yet to announce the OS update schedule for its devices.