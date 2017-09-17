Popular Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi in collaboration with Bollywood celebrity Hrithik Roshan's HRX Brand has launched new stylish version of the company's Mi Band 2 fitness band in India.

The new Mi Band HRX Edition features the same exterior looks of the original model, but comes with improvised fitness tracking algorithm, bigger cell capacity with up to 23 days of battery life in a single charge, and IP67 water-and-dust resistance, meaning an person can use it in a swimming pool. It can survive immersion in water for 30 minutes up to 1 metre (3.3 feet).

And guess what? It costs Rs 1,299 — Rs 500 less than the original!

It also boasts an OLED display with a touch button. The user can tap the button to alternatively view step counts, time and heart rate right from the wrist.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 HRX Edition will go on sale first on Mi.com and Mi Home from September 18 and will be made available on Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra from September 20.

Key features of Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition:

Fitness, sleep and optical heart rate tracker

OLED time display

Close to 23-days of battery life

In-depth statistics via Mi Fit (Android and iOS app)

Phone unlocking, call and app alerts

IP67 splash-resistant; hypoallergenic silicone band

