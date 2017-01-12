Xiaomi Mi 5's original design language and top-of-the-line hardware made it a super hit among consumers. Now, the company is expected to take things a notch up with its 2017 flagship phone dubbed as Mi 6 series.

As per the latest report, Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come in two versions -- a generic model with flat display panel and another with dual-edge curved screen called the Mi 6 Pro.

Besides screen design, Mi 6 Pro is expected to have higher storage (256GB) and RAM (6GB) capacity compared to the generic Mi 6, which is said to house 128GB memory and 4GB RAM, Tech Web reported.

Rest of the features are said to remain the same in both the variants. They will boast Qualcomm's most powerful CPU to date -- the Snapdragon 835 quad-core -- with Quick Charge 4.0 technology backed by 4,000mAh battery.

As far as camera hardware is concerned, Xiaomi Mi 6 series will come packed with two 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture on the back and a 4MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3" sensor size and 2µm pixel size.

As far pricing is concerned, the generic Mi 6 with flat display is expected to cost ¥1,999 (roughly $289/€272/Rs. 19,686), whereas the Mi 6 Pro will set you back by ¥2,499 (approx. $362/€340/Rs.24,610).

So far, Xiaomi has not made any official comments on the Mi 6's leaked features and price details, but it is widely reported to make the official announcement on February 14.

Stay tuned for more updates.