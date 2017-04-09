Xiaomi's Mi 6, which is expected to be unveiled later this month, has made a stop at GFXBench, revealing key features.

As per the listing, Xiaomi Sagit, understood be the code name of the Mi 6, sports 5.1-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core with Adreno 540 graphics engines, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

It is also said to house 12MP rear-camera and an 8MP front camera, both having 4K video recording capability.

We believe this is likely to be the final spec-sheet of Xiaomi Mi 6, as the aforementioned details of the devices are in line with previous reports and also on par with current rival brands, Samsung Galaxy S8 series and LG G6.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is also expected to have special features, which will make it stand apart from the competition, as all the flagship phones launched recently have same hardware, but differ in design language and new digital assistant (Google or Samsung's own Bixby). So we expect Xiaomi to announce related features, most probably with respect to MIUI interface, display design and security (advanced biometric technology).

Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to offer three system configurations — a 6GB RAM+64GB storage, a 6GB RAM+128GB storage and an 8GB RAM+256GB storage for ¥2,599 (roughly $377/€354/Rs.24,441), ¥2,999(roughly $435/€408/Rs.28,203) and ¥3,499(roughly $508/€476/Rs.32,905), respectively.

The company has not yet made any official comments on the rumours. Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to break covers in the third week of April, most likely on April 18.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi Mi 6.