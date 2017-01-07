Xiaomi is making some serious smartphone upgrades in the premium category to impress consumers, threatening giants like Apple, Samsung and LG.

As it appears, 2017 will also be the year where the Chinese smartphone company will launch its Mi 6 flagship to woo shoppers.

Read: Smartphones we simply cannot wait to see in 2017

As the tradition continues, internal leaks of the Mi 6 prototype testing have revealed interesting specs. The unannounced handset is going to blow consumers' minds with its extraordinary spec-sheet.

An AnTuTu benchmark report shows a record-breaking score hit by a Mi 6 prototype, which puts all other flagships to shame.

A Weibo user shared a screenshot of the AnTuTu test run on a Mi 6 smartphone, scoring 210,329 points on the benchmarking app. This is quite impressive considering the 2016 flagships like iPhone 7 Plus (183,106) and OnePlus 3T (163,578) haven't been able to cross the 2,00,000 mark.

At this point, it is worth mentioning that benchmarking results never really reveal the real-world performance of any smartphone. But if Xiaomi is considering top-of-the-line specs for its Mi 6, we can count on it to outperform most 2016 phones in the market.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is going to pack some serious hardware, which will give other 2017 flagships a run for their money. If the rumours are to be believed, the Mi 6 will feature the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset in its full glory.

Other specifications rumoured to power the Mi 6 include Adreno 540 GPU for graphics, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0 out-of-the-box (surprising eh!).

The handset is expected to come with a 5.15-inch QHD 2K IPS 3D Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, dual camera setup with 12MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture, and a 4MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3" sensor size and 2µm pixel size.

Xiaomi Mi 6 will also come with a fingerprint scanner at the front and a USB Type-C port for charging with fast charging capabilities.

The battery size and the price range of the Mi 6 remains a mystery as of this writing. The 2017 flagship by Xiaomi is expected to launch in China early next month and India can expect the Mi 6's availability sometime during Q3 2017. UK and US dates have yet to be announced.