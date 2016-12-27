A poster of Xiaomi Mi 6 has surfaced online revealing the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi 5 successor.

As per the leaked promotional ad (courtesy Anzhuo), Xiaomi Mi 6 is slated to be launched on Valentine's Day next year. In the photo, one can see white-hued graphically enhanced digit -6 superimposed on the black background with Chinese scriptures and date, February 14, 2107, with the company's trademark Mi logo on the top right corner.

Though there is no official comment from Xiaomi, the launch date seems believable considering the fact that the Xiaomi Mi 5 was unveiled in the very same last year in China and later got showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016 in Barcelona in late February.

In 2017 too, Xiaomi might follow the same launch pattern. As per Anzhuo, Xiaomi Mi 6, based on the SoC (System on Chip), is expected to be released in three variants — Mi 6S, Mi 6E and Mi 6P.

Xiaomi Mi 6S is said to house Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 835 CPU, whereas the Mi 6E will house MediaTek's Helio processor. Among the three models, Mi 6P will be the company's most special model, as it is said to house Xiaomi's in-house built Pinecone series chipset.

Rest of the specifications such as camera, display, RAM, storage and battery capacity in all the three versions are said to be same. Xiaomi Mi 6 series will also house 16MP-based dual-camera module, 4MP front snapper, QHD screen, run Android 7.0 Nougat OS, 6GB RAM, a 3,000mAh cell with Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

As the February launch date gets near, more feature details of the Mi 6 series are expected to get leaked in coming days.

Watch this space for the latest news on Xiaomi Mi 6 series.