Price details of Xiaomi flagship Mi 6 and the Mi 6 Plus have surfaced online less than an hour before the official launch.

A Chinese Weibo spy, who goes by the moniker Baymax Phone, has revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 series will come in several storage+RAM configurations with prices ranging from ¥2,199 to ¥3,699.

As per the leaked document, the Mi 6 Plus is said to be offered in three system configuration — 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB storage — for ¥2,699 (roughly $391/€369/Rs.25,291), ¥3,099(roughly $449/€424/Rs.29,039) and ¥3,699 (roughly $536/€506/Rs.34,662), respectively.

On the other hand, Mi 6 is expected to come in three configurations — 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage — for ¥2,199 (roughly $318/€300/Rs.20,607) and ¥2,599 (roughly $376/€356/Rs.24,354), respectively.

There is no valid proof to authenticate the cost details of the aforementioned Xiaomi Mi 6 series, but it does match the price range offered in the previous Mi series phones.

We just have to wait about an hour to know what Xiaomi has in store for its fans. Xiaomi is hosting an event in Beijing at 12:00 pm local time (9:30 am IST).

Xiaomi Mi 6 series: Most expected features

Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come in two screen sizes — 5.15-inch Mi 6 and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus.

As the name suggests, the Mi 6 Plus is the top-end one among the two devices. It is said to have QHD (2560x1440p) screen, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP with ultra pixel sensor on the front and a huge 4,500mAh battery.

On the other hand, the generic Mi 6 model is said to sport a full HD (1920x1080p) display, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage, 19MP camera with Sony IMX400 sensor having1/2.3-inch lens, an 8MP front-snapper with ultra pixel sensor and a 3,200mAH cell.

Both the Mi 6 and the Mi 6 Plus are said to house the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU.

Keep an eye on this space for latest updates on Xiaomi Mi 6 series.