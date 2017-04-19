In about few hours from now, Xiaomi's much awaited 2017-series flagship smartphone Mi 6 series is slated break covers ain Beijing, 2:00 pm CST local time (around 12:00 pm IST).

Like previous years, Xiaomi has opened dedicated webpage to stream the entire event online so that fans can catch live action via smart devices.

What to expect at Xiaomi Mi 6 event?

Xiaomi's Mi 6 series is expected to have major upgrades in terms of both design language and internal hardware. It is said to come in two screen sizes—one a generic, 5.1-inch Mi 6 with full HD (1920x1080p) display and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus with QHD (2560x1440p) resolution.

Both the variants is expected to house same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core powered by Android Nougat-based MIUI OS. They are also expected to come packed with 12MP dual camera on the back.

Where to watch Xiaomi Mi 6 series launch live:

Xiaomi fans can head to the company's official webpage (HERE) to watch the event online and also get live update on official Facebook page (HERE) and Twitter (HERE)

Set your clocks to watch Xiaomi Mi 6 series launch event live in these times: