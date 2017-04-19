In about few hours from now, Xiaomi's much awaited 2017-series flagship smartphone Mi 6 series is slated break covers ain Beijing, 2:00 pm CST local time (around 12:00 pm IST).
Like previous years, Xiaomi has opened dedicated webpage to stream the entire event online so that fans can catch live action via smart devices.
What to expect at Xiaomi Mi 6 event?
Xiaomi's Mi 6 series is expected to have major upgrades in terms of both design language and internal hardware. It is said to come in two screen sizes—one a generic, 5.1-inch Mi 6 with full HD (1920x1080p) display and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus with QHD (2560x1440p) resolution.
Both the variants is expected to house same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core powered by Android Nougat-based MIUI OS. They are also expected to come packed with 12MP dual camera on the back.
Read more: Xiaomi Mi 6 final round-up: Most probable features, price and release date details of Mi 5 successor
Where to watch Xiaomi Mi 6 series launch live:
Xiaomi fans can head to the company's official webpage (HERE) to watch the event online and also get live update on official Facebook page (HERE) and Twitter (HERE)
Set your clocks to watch Xiaomi Mi 6 series launch event live in these times:
|City
|Time
|Time Zone
|Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 14:30:00
|CST
|New Delhi (India - Delhi)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 12:00:00
|IST
|Islamabad (Pakistan)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 11:30:00
|PKT
|Singapore (Singapore)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 14:30:00
|SGT
|Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 14:30:00
|HKT
|Taipei (Taiwan)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 14:30:00
|CST
|Manila (Philippines)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 14:30:00
|PHT
|Jakarta (Indonesia - Jakarta Special Capital Region)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 13:30:00
|WIB
|Bangkok (Thailand)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 13:30:00
|ICT
|Seoul (South Korea)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 15:30:00
|KST
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 15:30:00
|JST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Thursday, 20 April 2017, 16:30:00
|AEDT
|Rio de Janeiro (Brazil - Rio de Janeiro)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 04:30:00
|BRST
|Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 08:30:00
|SAST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 17:30:00
|AEDT
|Moscow (Russia)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 09:30:00
|MSK
|Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 10:30:00
|GST
|Berlin (Germany - Berlin)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 07:30:00
|CET
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 07:30:00
|New York (U.S.A. - New York)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 02:30:00
|EDT
|Los Angeles (U.S.A. - California)
|Tuesday, 18 April 2017, 23:30:00
|PST
|Ottawa (Canada - Ontario)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 02:30:00
|EST
|Paris (France)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 08:30:00
|CET
|London (United Kingdom - England)
|Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 07:30:00
|GMT