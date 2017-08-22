Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review Close
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review

After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi unveiled the much-awaited budget phone Redmi Note 5A in Beijing on August 21.

The new Redmi Note 5A sports 5.5-inch HD screen with a metal-clad cover on the back. Inside, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by Adreno 308 graphics engine and a 3,080mAh battery with Type-C charging port.

The key aspect of Redmi Note 5A is the camera hardware. It boasts feature-rich 16MP front-camera with f/2.0 aperture, dedicated LED flash, full HD video recording and to further enhance the photography experience, the company has incorporated 36 beauty modes.

On the back, it house equally impressive 13MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A availability and price details:

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 5A is slated to go on sale initially in the home market China from August 22 on Mi.com and JD.com. It will be available in three configurations— 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—for ¥699 ($105/€89/Rs. 6,732), ¥899 ($135/€114/Rs. 8,658) and ¥1,199 ($180/€153/Rs. 11,547), respectively.

All the three variants come in three colour options: Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver and Rose Gold.

Will Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A come to India?

Yes, Xiaomi is most likely to release the Redmi Note 5A in India, but little later in the year, as the company is doing great business with its predecessor Redmi Note 4, which recently broke all-time company's all-time record of breaching 5 million sales for a single model to date. Once the demand comes down, Xiaomi will replace the Redmi Note 4 with Redmi Note 5A.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A
Display 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass shield
OS Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9.0
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core
GPU Adreno 308
RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB
Storage 16GB/32GB/64GB
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.2 aperture, full HD video recording, touch-focus, HDR (High Dynamic Range)
  • Front: 16MP front camera with front-facing LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, full HD video recording, 36 Beautify mode
Battery 3,080mAh battery
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor ( not available in 2GB RAM model), dual-SIM (type: nano+nano), dedicated microSD card slot, Type C USB port, dual-grille speakers, Bluetooth
Dimensions 153 x 76.2 x 7.7 mm
Weight 150g
Colours Champagne Gold/ Rose Gold/Platinum Silver
Price
  • 2GB RAM+16GB storage: ¥699 ($105/€89/Rs. 6,732)
  • 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage: ¥899 ($135/€114/Rs. 8,658)
  • 4GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1,199 ($180/€153/Rs. 11,547)
