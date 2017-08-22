After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi unveiled the much-awaited budget phone Redmi Note 5A in Beijing on August 21.

The new Redmi Note 5A sports 5.5-inch HD screen with a metal-clad cover on the back. Inside, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by Adreno 308 graphics engine and a 3,080mAh battery with Type-C charging port.

The key aspect of Redmi Note 5A is the camera hardware. It boasts feature-rich 16MP front-camera with f/2.0 aperture, dedicated LED flash, full HD video recording and to further enhance the photography experience, the company has incorporated 36 beauty modes.

On the back, it house equally impressive 13MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A availability and price details:

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 5A is slated to go on sale initially in the home market China from August 22 on Mi.com and JD.com. It will be available in three configurations— 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—for ¥699 ($105/€89/Rs. 6,732), ¥899 ($135/€114/Rs. 8,658) and ¥1,199 ($180/€153/Rs. 11,547), respectively.

All the three variants come in three colour options: Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver and Rose Gold.

Will Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A come to India?

Yes, Xiaomi is most likely to release the Redmi Note 5A in India, but little later in the year, as the company is doing great business with its predecessor Redmi Note 4, which recently broke all-time company's all-time record of breaching 5 million sales for a single model to date. Once the demand comes down, Xiaomi will replace the Redmi Note 4 with Redmi Note 5A.

