After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi finally pulled the wraps off the new Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus in Beijing.
Both the models come with same design language and flaunt sturdy metallic shell having vivid colour options- gold, black, rose gold and light blue. The key aspect of the new Xiaomi devices is the front-panel that boasts FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 5 series, even though come at affordable prices, managed to have display screen ratio at industry standards.
The Redmi 5 Plus comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 4000mAh battery, 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front snapper with dedicated LED flash.
On the other hand, the generic Redmi 5 sports a tad smaller 5.7-inch HD+ screen and houses 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 3,300mAh cell. It also houses almost same camera hardware as seen in the Plus version. The only difference is that the latter has just single-tone LED flash on the black, whereas the former has dual-tone flash support.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 series price and availability:
Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes in two variants—2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage—for ¥799 (approx. $121/€103/Rs 7,792) and ¥899 (approx. $136/€115/Rs 8,767), respectively.
On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus too comes in two configurations—3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and will set you back by ¥999(approx. $151/€128/Rs 9,743) and ¥1,299(approx. $196/€167/Rs 12,668), respectively.
Both the devices are slated to go on sale initially in China from December 12 onwards.
Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus India launch?
There is no official word on when Xiaomi will release the Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus in India, but going by the release pattern, the company will wait a month or two to roll out the new devices.
It has to be noted that the Redmi 5A was launched in India only a week ago and it would be unwise for the company to release new Redmi 5 series in such quick successions or else risk the latter cannibalising the former.
So, Xiaomi fans can expect the Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus in late January or early February.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus:
|Models
|Redmi 5
|Redmi 5 Plus
|Display
|5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
|OS
|Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|Processor
|14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core
|14nm-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB/3GB RAM
|3GB/4GB RAM
|Storage
|16GB/32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|Camera
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|4,000mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
|Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
|Dimensions
|151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm
|158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|Weight
|157g
|180g
|Colours
|Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
|Price
