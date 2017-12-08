After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi finally pulled the wraps off the new Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus in Beijing.

Both the models come with same design language and flaunt sturdy metallic shell having vivid colour options- gold, black, rose gold and light blue. The key aspect of the new Xiaomi devices is the front-panel that boasts FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 5 series, even though come at affordable prices, managed to have display screen ratio at industry standards.

The Redmi 5 Plus comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 4000mAh battery, 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front snapper with dedicated LED flash.

On the other hand, the generic Redmi 5 sports a tad smaller 5.7-inch HD+ screen and houses 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 3,300mAh cell. It also houses almost same camera hardware as seen in the Plus version. The only difference is that the latter has just single-tone LED flash on the black, whereas the former has dual-tone flash support.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 series price and availability:

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes in two variants—2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage—for ¥799 (approx. $121/€103/Rs 7,792) and ¥899 (approx. $136/€115/Rs 8,767), respectively.

On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus too comes in two configurations—3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and will set you back by ¥999(approx. $151/€128/Rs 9,743) and ¥1,299(approx. $196/€167/Rs 12,668), respectively.

Both the devices are slated to go on sale initially in China from December 12 onwards.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus India launch?

There is no official word on when Xiaomi will release the Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus in India, but going by the release pattern, the company will wait a month or two to roll out the new devices.

It has to be noted that the Redmi 5A was launched in India only a week ago and it would be unwise for the company to release new Redmi 5 series in such quick successions or else risk the latter cannibalising the former.

So, Xiaomi fans can expect the Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus in late January or early February.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus: