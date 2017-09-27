Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi is all set for the annual 'Diwali with Mi' sale in India. The promotional campaign kicked off at 10 am on September 27 and will continue till September 29.

In the three-day sale, Xiaomi is offering huge discounts on almost all products ranging from the crowd favourite Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 (also 4A series), Mi power banks and Mi Wi-Fi routers.

Furthermore, the company is also hosting Re 1 flash sale and as the contest name suggests, people will be able to grab popular products such as Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), Redmi 4, Mi Band HRX Edition, Mi backpack, Mi Bluetooth speaker, Mi car charger, selfie stick and others for a nominal payment of Re. 1. However, the flash sale will have limit stocks of products and will be held in two slots each day from September 27-29.

Here's the rundown of Re.1 flash sale slots:

September 27 (Day 1)

Slot 1- Sale of Redmi Note 4 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB) Black, Mi Car Charger and Mi Router 3C will start at 11:00 AM till stocks last.

Slot 2- Sale of Redmi 4 (3 GB + 32 GB) Gold, Mi BT mini speaker- Grey and Mi Selfie Stick Black will start at 5:00 PM till stocks last.

September 28 (Day 2)

Slot 1- Sale of Redmi 4A (2 GB + 16 GB) Grey @ ₹5,999/-, Mi Band HRX Edition and Mi Backpack Black will start at 11:00 AM till stocks last.

Slot 2- Sale of Redmi Note 4 (3 GB + 32 GB) Black, Mi Capsule Ear Phones- Black and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater- White will start at 5:00 PM till stocks last.

September 29 (Day 3)

Slot 1- Sale of Redmi 4 (2GB + 16GB), Mi Backpack- Black and Mi VR Play- Black will start at 11:00 AM till stocks last.

Slot 2- Sale of Redmi 4A (2GB + 16GB), Mi BT mini speaker- Grey and Mi Selfie Stick Black will start at 5:00 PM till stocks last.

Tips and tricks on how to boost your chances at Xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' Re 1 flash sale:

Prerequisite:

Firstly, in order to participate in the Xiaomi's Re. 1 flash sale, prospective consumers should have a personal account on Mi Store. It will be hosted simultaneously on both on the mobile application for smartphone users and also on the desktop version, for those who prefer participating on their PCs.

Registered customers are advised to log into their respective Xiaomi's Mi.com store (Desktop version) account or Mi mobile App and update the shipping address, so that you get the device to your cart, finish the payment transaction fast.

Just minutes before the sale, test the internet connection by refreshing the page at regular intervals and also shut down all other tabs on browser so that internet band is dedicated to Xiaomi flash sale web page

For problem-free experience, we advise consumers to login into their respective Xiaomi account half an hour or 15 minutes before the sale.

Make sure to keep the credit/debit card near you. If the payment is not completed within pre-set time, the product in the cart will be transferred to next eligible buyer.

Note: The company has warned that users who successfully add a product during the sale must complete the purchase within two hours of the product being added to his/her cart, failing which the order will be cancelled.

It goes without saying that speed and timing are crucial in this Re. 1 flash sale, as millions of people are vying to have to hands on the limited number of the Redmi 4A, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and 10,000mAh Mi PowerBank 2. So, be attentive in the final seconds of the flash sale countdown and when the clock strikes zero, click the buy button and finish the payment quickly or else the device will be forwarded to next eligible buyer.

Lastly, go back to the Xiaomi's dedicated ' Diwali with Mi' web page to see the winners' list.

Details of discount offers on Xiaomi smartphones:

Redmi Note 4 variants-- 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB--will get a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively and will be available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999.

Redmi 4 (3GB + 32GB); (4GB + 64GB) will get a price drop of Rs 500 and Rs1,500 respectively and will be available for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499.

Mi Max 2 models—4GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage—will get a price drop of Rs2,000 each and will be available for Rs12,999 and Rs14,999 respectively.

Xiaomi partner's offers during sale days (products bought on Mi.com only):

State Bank of India - Extra 5% cashback on SBI debit and credit cards. Paytm – Flat Rs 400 cashback on Redmi Note 4 (all variants) when you pay using Paytm. Hungama Music & Play (Video content) - Free Hungama Music (valid for 12 months) & Hungama Play (valid 3 months) with every smartphone purchase. Paytm Flights – Up to Rs 1,111 cashback on Domestic flight booking with every purchase made on mi.com Paytm flights cashback worth Rs 1,111 with every purchase made on mi.com. The cashback is applicable once for tickets booked until October 31, 2017.

