Xiaomi Mi Max 2 successor, Mi Max 3, recently appeared in the wild as a Chinese source revealed some key details about the phone. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was a complete entertainment-friendly device, with its large display for better viewing pleasure. With Mi Max 3, Xiaomi is going to make some changes that'll aim to improve upon its predecessor.

But if the latest images by Slash Leaks are to be believed, the Mi Max 3 might let go of a key feature that is essential for uninterrupted entertainment. Leaked images of the alleged Mi Max 3 show the phone's full front design and the top view.

The front design shows the FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio - much like the recent report suggested - but the top view of the handset doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect earphones. There is a possibility that Xiaomi moved the audio jack to the bottom, alongside the USB Type-C charging port and stereo speaker, but the other alternative is that the handset will come without a headphone jack.The hard facts are leaning towards the latter.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 featured a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, which makes it difficult to believe that the company would move the jack to the bottom without any good reason. The leaked image shows the IR blaster and a mic, just like the original handset.

By removing the headphone jack from an entertainment companion phone forces users to resort to wireless headphones or USB Type-C converters and headphones. The wireless headphones available in the market are still trying to cope up with battery issues and USB Type-C headphones didn't gain much traction ever since OEMs starting giving the audio jack in smartphones a miss. Either way, there's a lack of convenience in comparison to wired headphones.

It's not clear how well it is going to sit down with consumers when the phone is launched. But Xiaomi is making sure the Mi Max 3 still remains relevant to budget smartphone shoppers in 2018.

A recent report revealed that the Mi Max 3 will feature a large 6.99-inch display, dual cameras at the back and a massive 5,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Under the hood, it is expected to come with a Snapdragon 630 chipset - same as the Redmi Note 5 - or Snapdragon 660, paired with 3GB+64GB or 4GB+128GB configurations.

Xiaomi will continue its aggressive pricing strategy and place the Mi Max 3 around Rs 15,000 range. The 3GB RAM model is expected to cost ¥1,499 (around Rs 15,000) while the 4GB variant will be priced at ¥1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.)