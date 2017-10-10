Popular Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi launched the much awaited Android flagship Mi Mix 2 in India on Tuesday.

Like its predecessor, the new Mi Mix 2, though small in size, comes with a gorgeous design language having bezel-less display. It flaunts a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display having 80.3 body-to-screen ratio and 18:9 aspect ratio, thus guarantee rich viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,400mAh battery having Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

As far as the camera is concerned, the new Mi Mix 2 comes with a feature-rich 12MP shooter with dual-tone LED flash, 4-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it houses a decent 5MP snapper with wide-angle Field Of View (FOV) to take big group wefies and also boasts of facial recognition feature, as well.

Twitter/Xiaomi

Another notable aspect of the new Mi Mix 2 is its sound system. It boasts 'Cantilever Piezoelectric Ceramic Acoustic Technology' , which acts resonane booster pushing the audio in all direction both from metal frame in the sides and screen on the top, thus saving the company from drilling the holes for speaker grille in the sides and make the device aesthetically beautiful. Xiaomi is said to have achieved with feat by using a 50mW membrane speaker, sound guiding tube, and a sound hole.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price and availability details:

Priced at Rs. 35,999, the Mi Mix 2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart from October 17, and will be released later on mi.com and Mi home in the first week of November.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs. Competition

Twitter/Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be up against the popular OnePlus 5, Moto Z2 Play, Honor 8 Pro, Gionee A1 Plus and more.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: