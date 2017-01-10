This week's edition of Raw started off with Stephanie McMahon giving Mick Foley a performance evaluation of 2016 before Seth Rollins walks in and announced that he is entering the Royal Rumble match. Brawn Strowman interrupts them demanding that he face Roman Reigns or Goldberg. With Rollins feeling disrespected that Strowman interrupted him, he attacks him, before the WWE officials break it up.

The first match of night was supposed to be a 2 on 1 handicap match with Roman Reigns defending his United Stated title against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, but before the match even started, Brawn Strowman came ringside followed by Seth Rollins and the two continued their brawl there, before Stephanie McMahon comes out and sets up a match between Seth Rollins and Brawn Strowman with the United States title match set to take place later.

The match between Seth Rollins and Brawn Strowman ended in a double count out after Rollins caught Strowman with a knee to the head following which Rollins tried to go for a move off the top of the turnbuckle, but missed. With both men down until the 10 count the referee calls for the bell.

The second match of the night was from the cruiserweight division as Jack Gallagher took on Drew Gulak. Gulak dominated much of the start, but Gallagher turned things around mid-way, and after a huge heatbutt, followed by a running drop kick in the corner, Gallagher managed to get the three count.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels comes down to the ring to promote his new movie "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" but gets interrupted by Rusev, Lana and Jinder Mahal. Then Enzo Amore and Big Bass head out to the ring with Big Cass set to take on Jinder Mahal. Shawn Michaels decided to stay ringside for this match.

Big Cass managed to win this match after he hit a modified side slam followed by a big elbow on Mahal, but the most interesting thing about this match was that WWE fans got to see Shawn Michaels hit his signature Sweet Chin Music on Rusev at ringside after he tried to interfere in the match.

There was more action from the cruiserweight division as Neville took on Lince Dorado. After a slow start by Neville he picked up the pace, hitting Dorado with a big kick, and then lifted him on his shoulders and dumped him on his back. After Neville blocked a huricanrana attempt by Dorado he locks in the Rings of Saturn and gets the win.

Luke Gallows lost to Sheamus in the next match after Cesaro attacked Karl Anderson distracting Gallows as Sheamus landed the Brogue kick to get the win.

Sasha banks teamed up with Bayley as they took on Charlotte and Nia Jax. With Banks hurt, Bayley had to most of the fighting and she got completed dominated by Charlotte and Jax. Jax leveled Bayley with a Big Charge and followed that with a huge leg drop to get the win.

Next, Kofi Kingston took on the big Titus O'Neil. Titus dominated most of the match but a distraction from Xavier Woods helped Kofi land the Trouble in Paradise as he picked up the three count.

The main event of the night was the 2 on 1 handicap match for the United States Championship that was supposed to happen earlier. The match went on for a really long time with the momentum swinging both ways throughout the match. However, Roman Reigns luck ran out eventually. Owens grabbed Reigns leg as Jericho hits him with a codebreaker. Owens then hits Reigns with a powerbomb and Jericho follows that up with another Codebreaker as he picks up the win to become the new United States Champion.

The highlight of tonight's Raw was no doubt the appearance of The Undertaker who announced that he will be taking part in the Royal Rumble which will be taking place later this month.

Here is WWE's official twitter page that posted a video of The Undertaker announcing his entry into the Royal Rumble.