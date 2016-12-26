There is no doubt that the WWE is one of the most watched and one of the most entertaining sports in the world. On some occasions, the WWE has Live Events just for the audience that do not get aired on TV and a lot of the WWE fans feel that because it's not aired on TV, the stars have the freedom to do whatever they want.

Despite everyone knowing that the whole thing is fake and scripted, a recent leaked document shows that all the wrestlers have certain do's and don'ts for Live Events.

One of the rules state that there can be no piledrivers on the show, and given the fact that Stone Cold broke his neck after receiving one, most of these rules are implemented for the safety of the wrestlers. Another ruled mentioned that if a wrestler is injured during a match, the referee should go to the opponent's corner and stand with his arms crossed signalling that the match is over. One of the most shocking rules was that no wrestler can use tables, ladders, chairs or any other prop for that matter unless it has been approved before the match.

Here is a picture of the leaked document: