The ongoing war of words between Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger and US President Donald Trump has reached the highest level possible. It all started with the former Governor of California and the Terminator taking a dig at Trump's 'Muslim ban.'

Trump, not someone to digest criticisms easily, hit back at the Commando actor and reminded him of his appearance at Celebrity Apprentice, which brought out very low ratings. Now, Arnie has again asked Trump to switch jobs with him!

Watch: Schwarzenegger's strong message to Donald Trump!

How long will this war of words go, we ask? Why not things get physical now? As for the WWE fans, there is nothing more entertaining than to see this feud between Schwarzenegger and Trump spiking with every passing day!

If you don't know yet, both of these personalities are WWE Hall of Famers. And...with WrestleMania 33 just months away, there cannot be a greater opportunity for WWE chairman Vince McMahon to possibly have a showdown between Schwarzenegger and Trump in WWE's grandest stage of all!

Check these videos!

When Schwerzenegger beat the hell out of Triple H

When Donald Trump lashed out at Vince McMahon

If we look at social media, we can find not a single WWE fan not asking for a match between Trump and Schwarzenegger at WrestleMania 33, scheduled for April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

This is what WWE fans on Twitter are saying

Two #WWE Hall of Famers feuding... Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump. Only one way to settle it. pic.twitter.com/umY91g3za5 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 2, 2017

Let's get wwe hall of famers Donald Trump vs Arnold Schwarzenegger at Wrestlemania 33? Book it Vince — WaitersIsland 9-0 (@YEEZY77_) February 3, 2017

WWE Hall of Famers Donald Trump & Arnie Schwarzenegger cutting promos on one another leading up to a Wrestlemania showdown. — David (@lfcmaestro23) February 2, 2017

Arnold schwarzenegger vs Donald trump wwe super political special — jk i dont get it (@BabyBetaMale) February 2, 2017