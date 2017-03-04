WWE superstars from the Monday Night Raw brand are expecting to make the third edition of the WWE Fastlane chronology on Sunday a memorable affair. All the top stars -- men and women -- are scheduled for in-ring competition.

Fastlane 2017 is headlined by a high-velocity clash between legendary Goldberg and indisputably, the most happening superstar in WWE Raw at the moment, Kevin Owens. The duo will be fighting for Owens' WWE Universal championship.

Chris Jericho was expected to play a major role in the match as Owens' ally, but following the shocking assault on Jericho by Owens has made the Goldberg vs Owens fight completely bereft of any possible interference from any third party.

In the main event of the women's division, the cute 'hugger' Bayley, who recently became the Raw women's champion, takes on former champ Charlotte Flair; Bayley's title is on the line.

Apart from the two major championship matches, the stars Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman as well as the 'destroyer' Samoa Joe will also be in action in singles matches. Sasha Banks will also be competing against the ferocious Nia Jax.

WWE Fastlane 2017: List of matches

MATCHES CHAMPIONSHIPS PREDICTIONS Kevin Owens (C) vs Goldberg WWE Universal Championship match Kevin Owens win Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax Women's singles match Nia Jax wins Bayley (C) vs Charlotte Flair WWE Raw Women's Championship Charlotte wins Neville (C) vs Jack Gallagher WWE Cruiserweight Championship Neville wins Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Singles match Strowman wins Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe Singles match Samoa Joe wins Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa vs The Brian Kendrick, Noam Dar Tag match Kendrick and Dar wins Gallows, Anderson (C) vs Enzo Amore, Big Cass WWE Raw Tag Team championship Gallows and Anderson wins

WWE Fastlane 2017 Schedule

Date: March 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET (1 am GMT, 6:30 am IST [Monday)]

Venue: BMO Harris Bradley Centre, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV guide: Ten Network (India), PPV (USA, Canada), Sky Box Office (UK).