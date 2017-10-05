After Jab Harry Met Sejal's debacle, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming movie. Aanand L Rai's movie, in which SRK plays a dwarf, will have many leading actresses, including Deepika Padukone.

The Padmavati actress will join Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who are the leading actresses of the movie. Anushka and Katrina have a past with Deepika. Deepika's current boyfriend, Ranveer Singh, was Anushka's ex, while Katrina's former beau, Ranbir Kapoor, was Deepika's ex too.

Thus, fans are grateful to Shah Rukh and the director to bring these three ladies in one movie. A source close to the project told DNA: "While Katrina and Anushka have been shooting for the film, Deepika shot for the guest appearance recently."

If reports are true, then Deepika will play a special appearance along with Kajol, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt. These divas are playing themselves in the flick.

It looks like SRK is pulling an Om Shanti Om. Remember that Farah Khan movie too had most of the Bollywood celebs in the title track of the movie.

According to reports, Katrina plays an actress in the movie and SRK-Anushka will play friends. We hope Aanand spells magic in SRK's career with this movie. SRK's dwarf movie will have many cameos and the superstar gave a hint recently with a collage.

In the collage posted on social media, SRK had posed with Kajol, Rani, Alia, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor. Speculations are rife that they are playing cameos in SRK's movie.

Talking about the other cameos, a source close to the project had earlier told the daily: "Kajol and Rani filmed earlier in the day, while Alia, Sridevi and Karisma shot later. Most of them are wearing Manish Malhotra's outfits and had a blast."

Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love. pic.twitter.com/FNrb5jZZpu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2017

A Red Chillies Entertainment spokesperson also confirmed this to the paper: "SRK recently shot with a few of his leading ladies for his upcoming movie with Aanand L Rai. It was a great experience for him to work with all the gorgeous women and share screen space with them all over again."

The movie will also have Salman Khan in a cameo.