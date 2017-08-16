After being voted as the second best city in the world, Abu Dhabi has now topped the list of world's safest cities. Numbeo, an online database comparing cities and countries, revealed the list of safest cities in the world on Tuesday.

Also Read: Top 10 world's best cities to live

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates took the top spot with the lowest crime index of just 13.54 and highest safety index of 86.46, followed by Doha in Qatar as the second safest city in the world with a crime index of 15.87 and safety index of 84.13.

Basel in Switzerland is the third safest city, while Munich in Germany and Singapore complete the top five spot. The top 10 list includes three cities from Switzerland, while one city from Canada and one city from the US.

Surprisingly, only two Indian cities have made it to the top 100 list. Mangalore in Karnataka, India, has taken the 33rd spot with a crime index of 23.36 and safety index of 76.64, while Kochi in Kerala is at the 92nd spot with a crime index of 33.66 and safety index of 66.34.

The index ranked 334 cities worldwide based on the overall level of crime in the city. The online database portal Numbeo considers "crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high."

On the other hand, safety index is considered based on the high safety index. The higher the safety index the safer the city.

Meanwhile, last month, Abu Dhabi was named as the second best city to live, overtaking London and Paris.

Talking about Abu Dhabi being the safest and second best city to live in, Saif Saeed Gobash, director-general, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), said, "Abu Dhabi has a solid reputation for safety with a virtually crime-free society. It is a priority when choosing a city to visit or live in and provides peace of mind knowing that you can feel safe anywhere you go in Abu Dhabi. The result of this index supports Abu Dhabi's position as the leading city in the world to live, work and do business in, and highlights an aspect of life in Abu Dhabi that is a matter of great pride to all residents."

Take a look at the top safest cities in the world below.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Doha, Qatar

Basel, Switzerland

Munich, Germany

Singapore

Quebec City, Canada

Taipei, Taiwan

Boise, ID, United States

Bern, Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland