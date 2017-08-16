After being voted as the second best city in the world, Abu Dhabi has now topped the list of world's safest cities. Numbeo, an online database comparing cities and countries, revealed the list of safest cities in the world on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates took the top spot with the lowest crime index of just 13.54 and highest safety index of 86.46, followed by Doha in Qatar as the second safest city in the world with a crime index of 15.87 and safety index of 84.13.

Basel in Switzerland is the third safest city, while Munich in Germany and Singapore complete the top five spot. The top 10 list includes three cities from Switzerland, while one city from Canada and one city from the US.

Surprisingly, only two Indian cities have made it to the top 100 list. Mangalore in Karnataka, India, has taken the 33rd spot with a crime index of 23.36 and safety index of 76.64, while Kochi in Kerala is at the 92nd spot with a crime index of 33.66 and safety index of 66.34.

Abu Dhabi
General view of Burj Khalifa on April 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The index ranked 334 cities worldwide based on the overall level of crime in the city. The online database portal Numbeo considers "crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high."

On the other hand, safety index is considered based on the high safety index. The higher the safety index the safer the city.

Meanwhile, last month, Abu Dhabi was named as the second best city to live, overtaking London and Paris.

Talking about Abu Dhabi being the safest and second best city to live in, Saif Saeed Gobash, director-general, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), said, "Abu Dhabi has a solid reputation for safety with a virtually crime-free society. It is a priority when choosing a city to visit or live in and provides peace of mind knowing that you can feel safe anywhere you go in Abu Dhabi. The result of this index supports Abu Dhabi's position as the leading city in the world to live, work and do business in, and highlights an aspect of life in Abu Dhabi that is a matter of great pride to all residents."

Take a look at the top safest cities in the world below.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi
Competitors race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on day three during the sixth and final round of the UIM XCAT World Series where 14 boats are competing. XCAT, short for extreme catamaran, is one of the most challenging and extreme forms of powerboat racing in the word at Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club on November 27, 2015 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Warren Little/Getty Images for XCAT

Doha, Qatar 

Doha, Qatar
Aerial views of buildings in Doha on May 9, 2014 in Doha, Qatar.Francois Nel/Getty Images

Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Germany
A general view shows the city of Basel and the Rhine River November 1, 2011. In the centre is seen the Basler Muenster church.Reuters

Munich, Germany

Munich
A Bavarian farmer escorts cows during the traditional "Almabtrieb" in Bad Hindelang, about 180km (110 miles) south of Munich September 11, 2014.Reuters

Singapore 

Singapore
A general view of the Helix Bridge, Marina Bay Sands, ArtScience Museum and the central business district skyline on March 28, 2012 in Singapore.Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Quebec City, Canada

Quebec City, Canada
People walk in the old town during a snowstorm in Quebec City, CanadaReuters

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan
Taipei 101 is lit up during New Years Eve celebrations just after midnight on January 1, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan.Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Boise, ID, United States

Boise city
Forest and brush above Kelly's Trading Post in Boise National Forest in the community of Featherville, Idaho, in this U.S.Reuters

Bern, Switzerland

Bern in Switzerland
A tramway crosses the 'Kirchenfeld' bridge during snowfall in BernReuters

Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich
A general view of Zurich towards Grossmuenster church during the 12th Zurich Film Festival on September 22, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland.Andreas Rentz/Getty Images