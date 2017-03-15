Singapore Changi Airport has been named world's best airport for 2017 at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The airport has bagged the award for the fifth year in a row.

The famous airport has three terminals with the fourth one scheduled to be opened in the second half of this year. It also boasts of several amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool, a butterfly garden and two movie theatres that screen latest blockbusters for free.

[Also read: Navi Mumbai airport: GVK wins bid to build spanking Rs 16,000-crore Mumbai airport]

The Skytrax World Airport Awards is based on customer survey involving 13.82 million questionnaires across 550 airports around the globe and over 100 nationalities conducted between July 2016 and February 2017. The survey looks at 39 key performance indicators like check-in, shopping, security and immigration, arrival etc.

Singapore Changi Airport retained its number 1 position, while Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) jumped two spots up for the second position, pushing back Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea) by a step to the third position and Munich Airport (Germany) from third position in 2016 to the fourth spot.

Interestingly, no Indian airport made it to the list of 50 best airports for 2017, forget about making it to the top 10. Among Indian airports, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is ranked highest at 60, which saw a significant improvement from last year's 66, and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport retained its last year's 64th spot. Other Indian airports that made it to world's top 100 airports are Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (74) and Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport (68).

Here are 20 world's best airports for 2017:

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Tokyo International Airport or Haneda Airport

3. Incheon International Airport

4. Munich Airport

5. Hong Kong International Airport

6. Hamad International Airport

7. Centrair Nagoya

8. Zurich Airport

9. Heathrow Airport

10. Frankfurt Airport

11. Amsterdam Schiphol

12. Kansai International Airport

13. Vancouver Airport

14. Narita Airport

15. Copenhagen Airport

16. Brisbane Airport

17. Helsinki Airport

18. Shanghai Hongqiao

19. Cape Town Airport

20. Dubai Airport

It may be noted that Tokyo Haneda Airport bagged World's Cleanest Airport award at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards followed by Seoul Incheon, Centrair Nagoya and Taiwan Taoyuan, while Soekarno–Hatta has been adjusted as the World's Most Improved Airports followed by Hamad Doha, Houston IAH and Delhi.

Other award winners include Crowne Plaza Changi Airport (Best Airport Hotels), Taiwan Taoyuan (Airport Staff Service), Hong Kong (Best Airports for Dining), Centrair Nagoya (Best Regional Airport), London Heathrow (Best Airport Shopping), and Tokyo Haneda (Best Airports by Passenger numbers).