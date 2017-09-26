Tourism Day is celebrated worldwide on the September 27. It has been celebrated since 1980 and each of its 37 previous editions focused on various themes, including energy conservation, accessibility and conservation of world heritage. This year's thrust is on sustainable tourism as a tool for development.

Well, on the occasion of Tourism Day, let's share some travel hacks before we hit the road. Holidays can be a really expensive affair and it is good to know and plan in advance before setting out.

Take a look:

Try booking a homestay instead of a hotel. It will not only save your money but also will help you get to know the place from the local family you'll be staying with.

Packing can be a really difficult job when you are going on a trip but you can save space and money (charged for excess baggage) by simply rolling your clothes instead of folding them. You can stuff in lots of clothes in this manner.

Book tickets as early as possible. There is no harm in booking three to four months advance; you can cancel it later if required. Moreover, when buying flight tickets, one should always book a round trip and never go for two different flights. The fares of round trips are much cheaper than single trips.

It is better not to use a credit card overseas. Though it may seem to be an easy option, most banks charge a fee for converting the forex. It is, therefore, better to use cash instead of a card.

Some countries allow tax refund on all items. So, make sure that you keep all the bills intact and check it later at the airport if the tax refund is available on your purchases.

If you want to save money, visit the place during off-season. Almost everything is 50% cheaper and is also less crowded for sure.

If you are a student, carry your ID. There are a number of amusement parks and museums that give student discounts.