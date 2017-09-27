There are movies that make you laugh till your tummy hurts and some are those who make you cry like a baby, then there are movies that will make you happy and totally inspire you to have a trip either with your loved ones. Films make you go to your world, away from reality and if the film is about travel and beautiful location. These movies are the ones that push you to take a trip somewhere you have been waiting for.

September 27 is celebrated as the World Tourism Day. On this occasion, we bring the Bollywood films that will force you to plan a trip right away.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

People who have seen this film relate to one of the characters. Looking at some amazing adventure sports which the film's protagonists explore will definitely make you get up and search for places to explore like they did. The movie stars Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

This film makes you relive the fun trips that you took with your friends during college days. This is the perfect film which will make you immediately call your friends and plan a backpacking trip. This film explores the fun side of traveling and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Queen (2013)

This movie has inspired a lot of girls to have a solo trip to Paris. In this film, Kangana, who plays the protagonist, finds her own identity while on a trip and gains the confidence that she lost due to some unexpected incidents in her life. This film stars Kangana Ranaut.

Tamasha (2015)

This movie showed Corsica to us with some beautiful locations and of course the lovely chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. This film is the perfect getaway for someone who is looking for a nice holiday and experience some local flavors.

Jia Aur Jia (2017)

This film is yet to be released but the storyline is about how two girls on a road trip with the same name meet and the confusion that occurs and how their lives change. This film stars Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin.