Have you met Sh.. Sh.. Shekhar? The makers of Solo recently unveiled the motion poster of Dulquer Salmaan's third character from the upcoming bilingual anthology movie. And the stammerer Shekhar has gained the attention of lakhs of netizens in no time.

Now, the team of Solo takes us to the world of Shekhar with the latest promo video that gives a glimpse of his hippy character, who falls in love with Radhika (played by Dhansika).

Here's World of Siva

Dulquer appears in a never-seen-before avatar with long hair as a singer, while Dhansika plays a blind dancer in the directorial venture of Bejoy Nambiar.

Soubin Shahir also appears in a significant role in the third segment of the anthology movie.

The one-minute-30-second video has been garnering tremendous response from viewers, with over 4 lakh views so far.

The Malayalam teaser shared by Trend Music was also trending on the top position on YouTube India at the time of reporting.

Solo, which is the debut directorial venture of Bejoy Nambiar in Malayalam, revolves around four different people, each story on four different elements — Earth (Rudra), Fire (Siva), Water (Shekhar) and Wind (Trilok).

The teasers taking fans into the World of Rudra and World of Siva have already impressed the audience, who are now awaiting to meet DQ's fourth avatar Trilok in the coming days.

Neha Sharma, Sruthi Hariharan, Dhansika and Arthi Venkatesh appear as the female leads in each segments of the anthology movie. Bejoy, Anil Jain and Abraham Mathew are bankrolling the project, which will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam.

The DQ-starrer is rumoured to hit the screens on October 5.

Watch the World of Shekhar here: