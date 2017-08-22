The bilingual anthology movie Solo, starring young star Dulquer Salmaan, is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Recently, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar released the movie's teaser which got a fabulous response and raised the expectations for the DQ-starrer.

On Tuesday, August 22, the film team has unveiled the three audio tracks from the World of Rudra on Saavn. DQ plays the role of Lt. Rudra Ramachandran, while Neha Sharma appears as Akshara in one of the films in the anthology.

"Here are the tracks from #WorldOfRudra part of#Solo !! Bejoy has an amazing ear for music and the songs are a reflection of this ! [sic]," Dulquer wrote while sharing the tracks on his Facebook page.

Songs details

Song: Roshomon

This song was composed by Prashant Pillai, while Ashwin Gopakumar, Arun Kamath, Niranj Suresh, Sachin Raj, Rakesh Kishore and Alfred Eby Issac rendered their voice. Mohan Raj has penned the lyrics of the Tamil song, while Harinarayanan wrote the Malayalam version.

Song: Sajan More Ghar Aye

Composed by Filter Coffee, Jahnvi Shrimankar and Swarupa Ananth have sung this traditional song from Solo.

Song: Sita Kalyanam

The Tamil song Sita Kalyanam is penned, composed and sung by Sooraj S Kurup in association with Sangeeth Ravindran and Renuka Arun.

Listen to the audio songs HERE

More about Solo

Solo, which marks the debut of Bejoy in Malayalam and Tamil is an anthology of four movies starring Dulquer. The young star appears in multiple avatars in the movie, and his looks have already become the talk of the tinsel town.

The cast of Solo includes Dino Morea, Neha Sharma, Arthi Venkatesh, Sruthi Hariharan, Dhansik, Pranitha Subhash, Sai Tamhankar, Ann Augustine, Deepti Sati, Asha Jayaram, Sathish, Soubin Shahir, Manoj K Jayan, Anson Paul, Nassar, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, R Parthiepan, John Vijay, Sheelu Abraham, Prakash Belawadi, Manit Joura, Qaushiq Mukherjee, Siddharth Menon and Govind Menon.

Watch the teaser of Solo here: