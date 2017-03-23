World leaders condemn Westminster attack, offer support to Britain

Leaders from across the globe condemned the attack in Westminster, London that took place on Wednesday (22 March). Four people including the attacker and a policeman were killed, while more than 40 people sustained injuries. Political heads from China, Australia, US, Canada, Paris and Germany were among those who offered support to Britain. Large cities around the world lit up landmarks with the union flag in solidarity with London following the attacks.
