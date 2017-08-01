World Breastfeeding Week 2017 will be celebrated from August 1 to 7. We already know that breast milk benefits the baby by enhancing immunity and by providing them nutrition which is very important for their growth and development.
WHO recommends that at least six months of breastfeeding for the baby.
Here are some interesting and lesser known facts about breastfeeding:
- Mother's milk aids the infant in combating various diseases like diarrhoea, common flu and cold, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, respiratory tract infection, ear infection. It also helps the suckling later in life by shielding them from diseases like type I and II diabetes, Leukemia, high cholesterol, asthma, cavities, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and so on.
- Breastfeeding is vital not just for the baby but it also helps the mother too by lowering the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, as well as osteoporosis.
- Breastfeeding helps in the process of returning the uterus size to pre-pregnancy size quicker and depleting the overall blood loss the mother faces after delivery.
- Breast milk comprises of substances which aid in calming the baby down. The entire process also helps in improving the bond between the mother and the little one. It promotes skin to skin contact between the mother and the baby.
- Breast milk production requires an average of 1,000 calories, hence the mothers are advised to consume at least 500 calories extra to maintain their health.
- Mothers who breastfeed their babies tend to sleep for 45 minutes more at night than the women who give formula to their little ones.
- Around 75 percent of the milk producing women generate more milk in their right breast. Also, the nutritional composition of milk alters as the baby grows.