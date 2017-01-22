- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Womens marches around the world with millions protesting against Donald Trump
Hundreds of women’s marches took place around the globe today to protest Donald Trump’s presidency. Organisers estimate more than 2 million protesters marched in solidarity with women in the US. Around 500,000 people alone attended the main march in Washington. There were also large protests in London, Paris, Sydney and other cities around the world.
