A new research shows that women are happier being single than men as being in a relationship involves a lot of hard work for women.

The study done by retail analysts Mintel showed that 61 percent of single women are happy being on their own as compared to 49 percent of single men.

The survey also found that despite social pressure to settle down and have children, 75 percent of single women have not actively looked for a relationship in the last year, compared to 65 percent of single men.

And the proposed reason behind it is being in a heterosexual relationship is actually a lot of hard work. It requires more effort and labour for women than men.

Senior Consumer Lifestyles Analyst at Mintel, Jack Duckett, told Daily Mail: "It is easy to assume that all singletons are actively looking for a partner; however, our data shows that this is far from always being the case."

The case was particularly strong among women above 45. The survey showed 32 percent of single women aged between 45 and 65 were very happy alone; the same was true in only 19 percent of men.

Professor Emily Grundy, of the University of Essex, told The Telegraph: "There's evidence that women spend longer on domestic tasks than men and I think they also do more emotional work - so they still do more housework and cooking and things as well as more emotional labour."

Dr Grundy further explained: "Women tend to be better at having alternative social networks and other confidantes whereas men tend to rely quite heavily on their wives for that and have fewer other social ties."

Women are happy without a man in their life and happily prioritising their education and careers over relationships.

However, the study also found the drawbacks of being single in terms of finances and pressure from family and friends. The survey found that only 36 percent of singles feel financially secure compared to 52 percent of those who are in a relationship.

Around 38 percent worry about being alone and its percentage rises to 54 among young adults aged 18-24.

Mr Duckett said: "While attitudes towards marriage and relationships may have become more liberal, there remains a societal focus on being partnered up and a sense of obligation to be in a relationship."