A Ukranian woman dips in Dnieper river in Kiev, one of the coldest rivers in Europe, every weekend to look young. She also runs around naked along the snowy banks of the river.

Inna Vladimirskaya, 32, has been doing this for the past nine years and strongly believes that it keeps her young and healthy. "Every week I take a run in the snow and then plunge into the water," she said, Daily Mail reported.

Czech photographer David Tensinsky got to know about her bizarre ritual from locals who see her dipping in the ice-cold water every weekend. He later captured it on camera.

"Immersion in cold water makes the blood rush to the internal organs, activating their circulation, which helps break down fat and improve muscle tone."

"It also helps beat muscle and joint pain and rejuvenates my skin, because of the increase in oxygen supply to it," she added.

She even said that just like a walrus, humans can also look young by dipping in ice-cold water. She said: "The walrus looks much younger than its actual age because it spends so much time in cold water."

And, if humans want the 'same benefits', they need to work hard for it. However, she said that she doesn't stay for a long period of time in the water.

She explained: "I just make sure I don't stay in the water too long, and as soon as I am out I dry myself and go straight to my warm car."