A Japanese woman recently shared a series of images on her Twitter handle after surviving years of domestic abuse from her own grandfather. She revealed how she was tortured by her grandfather who refused to feed her and physically abused her. She shared the pictures of herself weighing only 37lbs.

The shocking selfies she posted was taken ten years ago before she was hospitalized. The pictures of the woman, from Kyoto, central Japan showed her shockingly thin physique with protruding hipbones and rib-cage.

She revealed about his abusive grandparent saying that she was 'forbidden to eat' and if she was caught eating in secret, he would 'kick me in the belly' and force her to spit the food out. The physical abuse, she said, would then make her puke.

ALSO READ: Father's love: Man leaves wife and kids to have a child with his biological daughter

This way she kept losing her weight and ended up weighing just 16.8 kilograms on the scale. In her social media post, she said that those suffering from similar abuse or eating disorders should 'ask for help before it's too late'.

According to Daily Mail report, she was rescued but was told that she was 'ten minutes away from death'.

The images were so shocking that some users doubted them to be fake ones, but she posted a series of other pictures which were reportedly taken in the hospital. The pictures also show the bruises on her chest and neck.

Currently, she is in her 20s and is doing fine. She has recovered from the deadly health condition and now is of a healthy weight.

Reportedly, the woman has not divulged if any actions were taken against her grandfather nor mentioned where her other family members were at that time.