Delhi Police on Saturday (January 14) said that the autopsy reports on a woman and daughter, who were found dead in East Delhi's Mandawali area on January 9, have revealed that the two-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times. The 25-year-old woman was also stabbed five times, the police added.

The city police is still looking for the murder weapon and is yet to determine whether it was a double murder or the woman killed herself after stabbing her daughter. The law-keepers are in the process of examining CCTV footage from the area.

Mithilesh, the deceased woman's husband and a train driver, found the bodies when he returned home from work. The couple got married three years ago and had recently moved into the Delhi flat. They hail from Bihar.

"The door of the house was locked from inside but a window was open. The throats of both victims were slit. A suicide note had been recovered, but it is possible that an attacker wrote it and left it there to mislead police," DCP (East District) Omvir Singh Bishnoi was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The autopsy report revealed that most of the stabs on the two-year-old daughter were on her stomach, Bishnoi added. Sources told the IE: "It seems the girl was stabbed by a sharp-edged weapon. The mother's injuries appear self-inflicted. Despite scanning CCTV footage from the area, the police have not found anything suspicious. A murder weapon is yet to be recovered."

The suicide note revealed that the woman killed herself after murdering her daughter and that she had taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

"I am committing suicide after killing my daughter. I have been suffering from depression due to my illness. No one is responsible for our death," the suicide note, written in Hindi, stated.

But the police said it does not seem like the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness.