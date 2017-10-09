Witch Court, the new legal drama starring Bubble Gum actress Jung Ryeo Won in lead role, has managed to impress the Korean drama lovers with its trailers and promotional stills. The fans are looking forward to the premiere episode, which will be telecast on KBS this Monday, October 9, at 10 pm KST.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a senior prosecutor named Ma Yi Deum and her relationship with the rookie prosecutor Yeo Jin Wook, played by Tunnel actor Yoon Hyun Min. Both of them work for the Department of Crimes Against Children and Women.

Other celebrities to appear in the legal drama include The Flower In Prison actor Jun Kwang Ryul, I'm Sorry, But I Love You actress Kim Min Seo, Goblin star Choi Ri, actress Kim Yeo Jin of Love In The Moonlight fame, Chief Kim actress Lee Il Hwa, Girl's Generation actress Kim Jae Hwa and actor Jeon Bae Soo from The K2.

Here is the synopsis of Witch's Court: "A materialistic female prosecutor who does not hesitate to use personal attacks, fabricate evidence, and incite perjury in order to win her case is assigned to lead the special task force for sexual assault crimes."

The legal drama is written by Jung Do Yoon and directed by Kim Young Kyoon. It will be competing with MBC series 20th century Boy And Girl, tvN drama Because This Is My First Life and SBS show Temperature Of Love.

Click here to watch Witch's Court episodes 1 and 2 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. The Korean drama lovers can also watch the premiere episode of the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out some of the early reviews on Witch's Court below:

Looking forward to watching this drama! Interesting plot and characters!

I'm so looking forward to this drama! Jung Ryeo-Won is so charismatic and Yoon Hyun-Myn gives such a cool vibe, not to mention he's very good looking. Both of them are great actors. The plot sounds fun and I'm sure it will not disappoint.