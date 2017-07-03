Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal are the headline acts for day one of Wimbledon 2017, as the greenest and finest Grand Slam of the year kicks off on Monday.

Murray will be the centre of attention at Centre Court, with the defending champion, the No.1 seed and home favourite getting the ball rolling on that hallowed court with a first round match against lucky loser Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

While it looks like an easy enough match to start things off for Murray, the Brit will need to be careful of the little-known Kazakh, with his opponent himself admitting you just don't know what you're going to get from him.

Murray's match will be followed by Petra Kvitova vs Johanna Larsson, with the Czech continuing her brilliant comeback from a near-career-ending injury.

Kvitova has been here and done it all before, winning two titles at Wimbledon and considering just how open a draw it is this year in the women's singles, you wouldn't want to bet against the Czech making it a hat-trick of Wimbledon crowns.

"I feel great here," Kvitova said. "It feels like my second home. I think we still do have great players in the draw, even if Serena (Williams) is not playing. But, I mean, I think it's a few favourites of the tournament. But it's very open. So who knows who going to win.

"I think the grass always giving me extra confidence. I know I can play well on it. Through the tournament, I felt like every round I played better and better, which is always good sign."

Another player making a comeback is Victoria Azarenka, with the Belarusian making a return to tennis after giving birth. Azarenka, the former world number one, plays Catherine Bellis of the USA in her first round match.

While Serena is missing as she awaits the arrival of her first child, her older sister Venus Williams remains everpresent and ready to roll back the years. Venus, a six-time winner, is not coming into the All-England Championships in the best frame of mind, but if anyone is capable of clinching a title at the grand old age of 37, it is the American.

In the men's singles, while all eyes will be on Murray at Centre Court, there will be plenty of interest in Court No.1 as well, with Nadal hoping those wobbly knees of his stand the grass court test. Nadal opens up against John Millman of Australia.

Order of Play: Wimbledon 2017 Day 1: All first rounds.

Centre Court: 1pm BST, 5.30pm IST start: Andy Murray (GBR)(1) vs Alexander Bublik (Kaz). Johanna Larsson (Swe) vs Petra Kvitova (Cze) (11). Daniil Medvedev (Rus) vs Stan Wawrinka (Sui) (5). No.1 Court: 1pm BST, 5.30pm IST start: Elise Mertens (Bel) vs Venus Williams (USA) (10). Rafael Nadal (Esp) (4) vs John Millman (Aus). Johanna Konta (GBR) (6) vs Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe).

