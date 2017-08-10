The very rare Total Solar Eclipse taking place on August 21 has generated a lot of excitement among the sky gazers as it is taking place again after 1918. But the news about this astronomical event was soon followed by the news of Earth will be facing an apocalypse soon.

According to a conspiracy theory, the Great American Total Solar Eclipse will be followed by Earth's destruction because of the alien planet Nibiru, which is also known as Nibiru cataclysm.

Nibiru is a hypothetical planet that is yet to be observed by scientists. The planet was proposed by Zecharia Sitchin, a Russian-American author and Christian numerologist.

The mythical alien planet Nibiru is believed to be a massive planet surrounded by moons, which is said to appear on the horizon and collide with Earth after the Total Solar Eclipse treats the eyes of people across America.

David Meade is the conspiracy theorist who came up with this hypothesis. Meade had earlier stated that this apocalypse would take place in October, but he postponed the dates by some weeks.

According to Meade, the Total Solar Eclipse is a sign that the world is nearing its end.

"The Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017, is a major – huge – harbinger," he said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

According to Meade's forecast which he made earlier this year, Nibiru, also known as Planet X, would be visible in the skies on September 23 this year.

Meade wrote a book called 'Planet X – The 2017 Arrival' in which he wrote that the planet would fly by Earth closely or devastate it. He tried backing up his theory on the basis of Bible verses as well as the position of planets and stars. This book was covered by the mainstream media in the US and UK, a Daily Star report revealed.

This is not the first time that such a prediction was made; numerous conspiracy theorists have claimed the doomsday to occur due to asteroid collision and so on.

Nancy Lieder from Wisconsin is one of the conspiracy theorists who said that Niribu would be in the closest proximity to Earth in 2003 and it would result in Earth's destruction, and such instance never occurred. The next prediction of Nibiru cataclysm taking place was said to be 2012, which proved the theories to be wrong again.