Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen playing a dwarf character in Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie and there are speculations that his look might be similar to Kamal Haasan's appearance in Appu Raja. However, the superstar said that his look will not be similar to Kamal Haasan.

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Raees on The Kapil Sharma Show [PHOTOS]

"My look is very different from Kamal Haasan's in Appu Raja. We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it properly. It's important that the audience accepts our effort. I think we will begin work in a day or two," Hindustan Times quoted Shah Rukh as saying.

The superstar also told that the shooting will commence in the month of March and will take around 5-6 months for completion. While there were rumours that the film has been titled as Bandhua, Shah Rukh denied the same and said that it is yet to be titled.

Apart from the dwarf film, fans are also eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma's forthcoming movie that is being directed by Imtiaz Ali. This is the first time that SRK is working with both Aanand L Rai and Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Raees has been running well at the box office. The film's collection is now close to Rs 150 crore nett at the domestic market. Despite having clashed with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Raees managed to have an upper hand at the box office.