It seemed for a few minutes that Twitter had deactivated a verified account purportedly belonging to newly-elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The official Twitter handle of the BJP soon clarified that this was not the case, and that the UP CM had a different Twitter account.

The Twitter account that was suspended — @yogi_adityanath — had around 2.39 lakh followers, but followed only 33 people. It also had been verified soon after Adityanath took oath on Sunday, March 19.

BJP clarifies

The BJP soon clarified of the apparent "change" in Twitter account of Yogi Adityanath, saying: "Please take note of the change in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account : @myogiadityanath. [sic]" It may be noted here that this one is also a verified Twitter account.

Please take note of the change in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mahant Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account : @myogiadityanath. — BJP (@BJP4India) March 22, 2017

While the BJP's statement gives the impression that Adityanath may have had two Twitter accounts, the possibility could well be that the suspended account belonged to someone else, who was using it for his or her own means.

Surprisingly, not only news outlets from all over India but the BJP official Twitter handle itself were tagging this now-disabled handle in their posts about the UP chief minister.

One such example is shown here: