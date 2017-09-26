Amid the rumours that Rajinikanth will join hands with the BJP, his close friend and actor Kamal Haasan has something to say about the superstar.

"I speak to Rajini regularly, he is a friend. I informed him when I decided to join politics. Although there are no plans right now, I am open to working with him. He seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist," News18 quotes the actor as saying to CNN News.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are set to take a plunge into politics. They are taking different paths, but the former has stated that he would join hands with the latter if required in future.

Rajinikanth was first to give a hint on joining politics when he met the members of his fans' club earlier this year to seek their views on the issue. During the meeting, the actor sent a message to the members to "be ready for war", making an oblique reference on entering politics.

Following Rajini's hint, Kamal Haasan too started making comments by attacking the ruling state government over corruption charges and on various other issues.

When asked about his plans regarding politics, Kamal Haasan claimed that he is talking to many people and seeking their views. He will float his new party before the New Year and would not join any existing party.

Kamal Haasan is hopeful of entering into full-time politics by 2019. He wants to complete all his professional commitments before taking a plunge into politics.

"I want to finish all my commitments by 2018 and keep 2019 free for public causes. Before I get into a life of social commitments, and that includes politics, I will have to finish my pending work in cinema. There is no question of a holiday or postponement once you declare you are in politics," DNA quotes him as saying.