Though the Kensington Palace hasn't formally announced the news, sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm that the couple is "as good as engaged." After the elaborate PDA caught on camera last week during the conclusion of Invictus Games, the world is eagerly waiting for the engagement announcement.

Rumour has it that the couple might make the announcement sometime around Christmas followed by a beautiful wedding in May. While everyone waits for these speculations to be confirmed, renowned wedding gown designer Giles Deacon has revealed he would love to create a stunning dress for the Suits actress.

The man behind Pippa Middleton's gorgeous wedding gown offered his services to the American actress and told Daily Star that he would be "delighted" to design her outfit. "If Meghan Markle was in any way interested, I would be more than delighted. But I'm sure she's got plenty of other people on her list," he said.

It is to wait and see who Meghan chooses to collaborate with for the wedding gown.

Meanwhile, there were also reports suggesting that Prince Harry has asked Duke of Cambridge Prince William to don the hat of the best man at Harry's wedding. Speculations also were high that Meghan had approached Kate Middleton to be her maid of honour.

Although the wedding or for that matter engagement plans are yet to be confirmed, sources have hinted on Meghan's future as an actress in Suits. Insiders hint that Meghan might give up on the show after the conclusion of season 7.

Talking to the Sun, informants claim that the actress is still "considering her future" on the hit USA show but is yet to give a commitment to the future of the show. This added fuel to the speculations on her relocation to the UK.

"Meghan loved playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to Suits. But Harry can't move to Toronto, so she'll have to move eventually if they want to be together. Her decision to give up the biggest role of her career would mean a lot," the source said.

Royal fans could expect some major announcement regarding the couple's future and Markle's career to drop starting December this year.