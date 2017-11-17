Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 could be the first public event attended by popular Korean celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo after their marriage.

The 32-year-old actor has already confirmed his presence at the star-studded annual event. He could be wooing all his fans with a special performance at the Asia World-Expo Arena in Hong Kong.

"Song Joong Ki will be attending the 2017 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) in Hong Kong held on December 1 at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena. We're currently working out the details," Soompi quoted a representative of the actor from Blossom Entertainment as saying.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2016: Complete winners list

However, Song Hye Kyo is yet to make an official announcement about attending MAMA. So, it remains to be seen if the couple will walk the red carpet together this year.

Meanwhile, g.o.d member Yoon Kye Sang and former beauty queen Honey Lee have confirmed their presence at the annual event in Hong Kong on December 1.

Check out the names of other popular Korean celebrities who recently confirmed their presence at the star-studded award night: