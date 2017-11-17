Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 could be the first public event attended by popular Korean celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo after their marriage.
The 32-year-old actor has already confirmed his presence at the star-studded annual event. He could be wooing all his fans with a special performance at the Asia World-Expo Arena in Hong Kong.
"Song Joong Ki will be attending the 2017 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) in Hong Kong held on December 1 at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena. We're currently working out the details," Soompi quoted a representative of the actor from Blossom Entertainment as saying.
However, Song Hye Kyo is yet to make an official announcement about attending MAMA. So, it remains to be seen if the couple will walk the red carpet together this year.
Meanwhile, g.o.d member Yoon Kye Sang and former beauty queen Honey Lee have confirmed their presence at the annual event in Hong Kong on December 1.
Check out the names of other popular Korean celebrities who recently confirmed their presence at the star-studded award night:
Bride Of The Water God star Nam Joo Hyuk, Saimdang, Light's Diary actress Lee Young Ae, Running Man cast Song Ji Hyo, Tomorrow With You star Lee Je Hoon, Moorim School actor Lee Beom Soo, Love In The Moonlight actress Kim Yoo Jung, Whisper star Kwon Yool, Temperature Of Love actor Kim Jae Wook, Reunited Worlds star Ahn Jae Hyun, actor Kim Min Suk from tvN series Because This Is My First Life, Mirror Of The Witch actress Kim Sae Ron, The Flower In Prison star Park Joo Mi, Lucky Romance actress Lee Chung Ah, Temperature Of Love star Jo Bo Ah, Glamorous Temptation actress Cha Ye Ryun and Bad Guys: City Of Evil star Ji Soo.