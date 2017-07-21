One Direction singer Harry Styles has finally made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's WWII action thriller Dunkirk. While his die-hard fans have been wondering about the singer's acting performance, the 23-year-old has impressed the critics worldwide.

Also read: Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk: 5 reasons to watch the WWII action thriller

But those who have not watched the movie yet have one query about Styles' character in the movie and that is whether he will survive in the movie or not.

Actor-singer Harry Styles portrays the role of a British soldier named Alex. And, yes, his character survives in the movie. The trailer of the movie shows that Styles' character is struggling to survive under water and that is what makes the fans curious.

The movie revolves around 1940's notorious Operation Dynamo in which nearly 300,000 soldiers were successfully rescued from the Dunkirk harbour in France as they were invaded by Nazis.

Harry Styles' Alex was also rescued from the Dunkirk beach but still, the rest of the journey does not turn out to be hassle-free for him. On his way back to home, his ship gets torpedoed and he almost drowns in the sea. Also, he is nearly shot along with other soldiers. But he manages to survive at last.

Recently, some leaked scenes from the movie have made their way online and one of them shows Styles chugging a beer and hanging out of a train window on his way back to home.

However, Harry Styles' acting debut garnered rave reviews from the critics as Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty said, "For the One Direction fans wondering, Harry Styles is also solid, seamlessly blending into the ensemble."

TWO WEEKS #Dunkirk A post shared by Dunkirk (@dunkirkmovie) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The Telegraph's Robbie Collin wrote, "There isn't, for instance, the commercially fortunate presence of an American face among the cast – although there is a bright, convicted, and unexpectedly not-at-all-jarring performance from Harry Styles, formerly of the boy band One Direction, as one of the young soldiers on the beach."

Dunkirk releases in theatres on July 21. It features a stellar cast including Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and James D'Arcy.